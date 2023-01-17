Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G Launched In India: Price, Offers, Specifications, Availability And More

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched its two new 5G smartphones under the Galaxy A series in India — the Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G. Both Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G come with massive 5000mAh battery and offer 5G connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G And Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: PRICING

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is available in three storage options - 4GB+64GB at Rs 16,499, 6GB+128GB model at Rs 18,999, and 8GB+128GB variant at Rs 20,999. Galaxy A14 5G is offered in Dark Red, Light Green, and Black colour options. On the other hand, the Galaxy A23 comes in two variants 6GB+128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999, and the 8GB+128GB model at Rs 24,999. Galaxy A23 5G will be available in three colours – Silver, Orange, and Light Blue.

Additionally, Galaxy A14 5G is available at a monthly EMI starting from Rs1382, and Galaxy A23 5G at a monthly EMI of Rs 1576. Both devices will be available across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online players starting January 20, 2023. The two devices will be available for purchase via Live Commerce on Samsung.com on January 18, 2023, from 12 noon onwards.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G sports a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the in-house developed Exynos 1330 chipset and offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on One UI Core 5 based on Android 13 out of the box. The device will get two OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

For optics, the smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back — a 50MP primary camera backed by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The Galaxy A14 supports 5G connectivity and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A23 comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate that enables smooth scrolling and fluid screen transitions. The device has a 50MP quad rear camera set-up along with ultra-wide, depth and macro lenses to shoot vivid and crisp photos and videos.

The Galaxy A23 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 69 chipset and offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box and will get 3.5 years of security updates. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery which supports 25W charging.

