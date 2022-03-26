Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Will Be Launched in India On This Date: Here's What To Expect

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is set to launch as the latest mid-range 5G offering from the South Korean brand on April 2. The launch was confirmed via an Amazon listing of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G in India. The smartphone will be launched in India on April 2 at 12PM (noon) IST. It is said to be powered by a 5nm processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 6.6-inch display. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will come with a quad rear camera setup, the smartphone’s images on the microsite show. Amazon has also announced a Galaxy M33 5G quiz where winners can win themselves a new Samsung Galaxy M33 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be launched with 5nm octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128B of internal storage. The Amazon microsite also shows that the smartphone will come with a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. Earlier, the smartphone was tipped to come with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The quad camera setup of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is said to include a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone may come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner along with a headphone jack.

Samsung recently launched the Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 earlier this week. Samsung Galaxy A13 prices in India start from Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM model. You have the 4GB RAM + 128GB option available for Rs 15,999 and the highest variant with 6GB RAM costs Rs 17,499. You can buy this phone from the company website. Samsung Galaxy A23 price range starts from Rs 19,499 for the 6GB RAM model, and the 8GB variant is priced at Rs 20,999. This phone is also available on Samsung’s website.

