Samsung Galaxy A33 5G's Price in India Revealed: All Details

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G India prices have been revealed, weeks after its global debut. Indian customers can choose between storage options that further get Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, Awesome White, and Awesome Peach colours. The prices were revealed on the Samsung India website, and customers can purchase the device from the e-store. Its availability on e-commerce sites remains unclear, and we are awaiting more information from Samsung. Key features of the smartphone include a 90Hz display, quad rear cameras, and a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G price in India starts at Rs 28,499 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option, and the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs Rs 29,999. The Samsung India e-store is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option at starting Rs 2,999 per month. You can also exchange your old smartphones, but the condition of the device will play an important role in determining the exchange value. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G’s debuted globally for starting EUR 369 (roughly Rs 31,110 approx).

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Customers can also extend the internal storage up to 1TB with a microSD card. The phone comes with Hybrid-SIM slots and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

In the imaging department, the Galaxy A33 5G carries a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, we get a 13-megapixel front camera with no auto-focus. As the name suggests, the Galaxy A33 supports 5G (four bands) and we also get dual-band Wi-Fi.

