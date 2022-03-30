Samsung Galaxy A53 smartphone launched in India few days back, priced at Rs 34,499 for buyers. The new Galaxy A53 smartphone offers 5G support, thanks to the new Exynos 1280 chipset from Samsung.

The phone offers durability features that are hard to find in this price range. And with the competition getting fiercer by the day, Samsung is pulling all the stops to appeal to the buyers. Galaxy A53 5G also gets guaranteed promise of OS updates for the next four years. If the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G phone has got you excited, here are ten things you need to know about the phone and its features before buying.

Also Read: Apple Will Not Repair Lost Or Stolen iPhones From Now: All Details About New iPhone Repair Policy

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: 10 Things You Need to Know Before Buying The Phone

1. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G prices in India start from Rs 34,499 which gets you the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. You also have the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model which is priced at Rs 35,999 for buyers in the country.

2. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display which supports Full HD+ resolution at 1080×2400 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen offers high brightness level, which makes it usable under the sunlight. The colour reproduction of the display is impressive and the viewing angle are good as well.

3. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G design is quite appealing as well. You get it with a polycarbonate finished material at the back, where it has the quad rear cameras fitting inside a heightened module. The phone weighs 189 grams and some people might find it hard to use with one hand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Samsung is powering the Galaxy A53 5G with the new Exynos 1280 5G chipset which has been built using the 5nm process. You get the phone with 6GB and 8GB RAM options, and the storage is expandable but only using the shared SIM card slot. During our brief time with the device so far, the performance and the fluidity of the phone has been good, and even though the phone warms up a bit at the back while charging, it’s not a big concern.

Advertisement

5. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is one of the new phones to come with Android 12 operating system out of the box. It gets the latest One UI 4.1 interface and the company is promising four more years of OS update for the device. In addition to this, Samsung is offering five years of security support for the phone. This means, Galaxy A53 5G will get up to Android 16 version.

Advertisement

6. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro shooter and another 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone has a 32-megapixel wide selfie camera, which also helps you with 4K video recording and video calls. While testing the phone’s camera we noticed the quality photos shot in all conditions was quite good, but we’ll reserve our opinion for the full review.

7. The phone’s display gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, helping the screen avoid getting scratches. The phone also comes with IP67 rating, which makes it dust and water resistant. Not many phones in the price range offer this feature. However, the phone misses out on the headphone jack, and you need a converter to connect a normal headphone to the device.

8. Samsung’s new A-series phone comes equipped with stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos technology. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor and Face unlock feature for biometric security purpose. Both the features are quick to respond and we did not face any lag while unlocking the device.

9. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G packs a 5000mAh battery which promises long usage. The phone supports 25W fast charging, which is quite low as per the latest standards. Also, worth noting that Samsung is not giving you the charger in the box. You have to buy it separately.

WATCH VIDEO: Why Smartphones Are Becoming Expensive In India, Explains Xiaomi India COO Muralikrishnan B

10. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G brings a lot to the table, and we are hoping the Exynos 1280 can match up to the rival chipsets in this segment, making it a viable phone for heavy gamers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.