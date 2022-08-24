Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Prices Slashed In India: Here's How Much It Costs Now

Samsung’s popular mid-ranger, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G which was launched in India earlier this year has received a price cut in the country. The Galaxy A53, which was launched back in March at a price of Rs 34,999 onwards is now available for cheaper across channels in the country. Let’s take a look at how much the mid-range smartphone costs now.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Price Cut: How Much It Costs Now

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is now priced at Rs 31,499 onwards for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 32,999 now. This marks an over Rs 3,000 discount on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G sticker price. The smartphone is available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Samsung’s official website, and other retailers. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes in four colour options - Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Peach, and Awesome Blue.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G sports a 6.5-inch Infinity-O AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Samsung Exynos chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-meegapixel depth sensor. Up front the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. There is an under-display fingerprint sensor on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, and the smartphone comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, 5G, 4G LTE, and a USB type-C port for connectivity options.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here