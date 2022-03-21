Samsung Galaxy A53 5G With 64MP Main Camera, 120Hz Display Launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone has launched in India officially. The new smartphone succeeds the Galaxy A52 series from last year and it features a revamped design that seems to be inspired by the Oppo Find X3 series. It is a premium mid-budget smartphone that competes with notable rivals like OnePlus Nord 2, Xiaomi 11X, and more. Samsung says the Galaxy A53 5G “brings flagship-inspired innovation with power, versatility and affordability" for its “young consumers". Key features of the device include a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a new Samsung Exynos 1280 chipset, and quad rear cameras. Additionally, the primary camera comes enabled with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) to capture “shake-free" images and videos. The Galaxy A53 5G also promises four years of Android OS update - a rare feat among mid-budget smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes in four awesome colour options - Black, White, Light Blue and Peach. Its price in India starts at Rs 34,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and the top 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option costs Rs 35,999. The smartphone supports expandable storage up to 1TB using a microSD card. The Galaxy A53 5G will be available for pre-book between March 21 and 31 on Samsung.com, retail stores, and select online portals. Pre-book customers can purchase Galaxy A53 5G starting March 25, 2022. As a special offer, customers pre-booking Galaxy A53 5G will be eligible for a bank cashback worth Rs 3,000 or Samsung Finance+ cashback worth Rs 2,000.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 800 nits of peak brightness. For the first time in the Galaxy A-series, the Galaxy A53 5G is powered by a new 5nm Exynos 1280 chipset and the phone supports RAM Plus technology that utilises idle ROM to expand RAM capacity by up to 16GB. It carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging support. Samsung says the phone can attain a 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes with a 25W charger. However, the most notable part is that the device runs on Android 12 out of the box and promises four years of OS upgrades.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G carries a quad rear camera system that houses a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS. It also carries a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and two 5-megapixel shooters. At the front, there’s a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies.

The Galaxy A53 5G is IP67 rated making it water and dust resistant. Lastly, it is 8.1mm in thickness.

