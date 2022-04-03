Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series And Galaxy Book Go Laptops Sale In India Starts: Price, Sale Offers And Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series laptops and the Galaxy Book Go are now available in India, as the company has started the sale of these products on April 1. Samsung offered the new Galaxy Book 2 series for pre-orders a few days back, which included special launch offers for the early buyers.

And with the Galaxy Book 2 series sale in India starting, the offers look even more appealing. The Galaxy Book 2 series includes devices such as the Galaxy Book 2, Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 and the Galaxy Book 2 Business.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series And Galaxy Book Go Prices And Offers In India

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series starts from Rs 65,900, then you have the Galaxy Book 2 Pro priced in India at Rs 99,990 for the base model. For the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, buyers have to shell out Rs 1,06,990 and Rs 1,15,990, respectively. The last in the series is the Galaxy Book 2 Business which will be available for Rs 1,04,990 in the country.

Samsung is offering special sale offers for buyers getting the products till April 30, 2022. Those buying the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book2 Pro or the Galaxy Book2 360 get either the Galaxy Buds Pro that is worth Rs 1999 or a 24-inch slim monitor for Rs 4999 and an instant cashback of Rs 5000. If you buy the Galaxy Book Go, Samsung is giving an instant cashback of Rs 3000, which brings down the effective price of the product.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2, Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 Specifications

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 feature 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch screen sizes. These come with an AMOLED display that supports Full HD resolution. Samsung has powered the devices with the latest 12th generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors. The brand has offered a Full HD webcam which is a useful addition.

The Galaxy Book 2 360 gets a 13.-inch AMOLED display and comes with 12th gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors. The Galaxy Book 2 Business is aimed at professionals thanks to its rugged design and functionality. But you get it without an AMOLED display. It has an Ethernet port for wired internet connectivity, and SIM connectivity is an option as well.

The most affordable of the lot is the Galaxy Book Go which comes powered by a Snapdragon chipset.

