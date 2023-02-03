Samsung Galaxy Book3 Series Laptops India Price Announced: Here’s How Much They Cost

Samsung Galaxy Book3 series laptops were unveiled in India on February 1 but the company did not share its pricing details for the market. Now, we have those details and it is fair to say that Samsung is positioning its Windows laptops as a rival to the Apple MacBooks and the Microsoft Surface Book among others. Samsung is using the 13th gen Intel Core i5, i7 and i9 processors to power the laptops and you get them with Windows 11 operating system out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Series India Prices: All Variants

Samsung is offering its laptops in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes. The 14-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro with Core-i5 and 512GB storage will be available for Rs 1,31,990. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro with Core-i7 and 512GB of storage comes for Rs 1,39,990, while the Core-i7 and 1TB model will cost Rs 1,59,990.

The 16-inch variant of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro with Core-i7 and 512GB of storage is priced at Rs 1,49,990, while the 1TB model is priced at Rs 1,65,990. The Core-i5 variant of the 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage has been priced at Rs 1,55,990.

The 16-inch Core-i7 variant of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is priced at Rs 1,79,990, while the model with Core-i7 and 512GB has been priced at Rs 1,63,990.

The 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Ultra with a Core-i9 processor, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage has been priced at a whopping Rs 2,81,990.

SAMSUNG GALAXY BOOK 3 LAPTOP SERIES: SPECIFICATIONS

The new Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Pro series uses a full aluminium frame and offers a light, sleek, and flat design. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra features the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor as well as the NVIDIA RTX GeForce 4070 Laptop GPU, providing studio-grade graphics to enhance both creative projects and the gaming experience.

Samsung is offering Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the Ultra and the Pro series. Its 3K (2880×1800) resolution supports an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate screen.

