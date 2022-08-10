Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Premium TWS Earbuds Launched: Price, Features, Specs And More

Samsung has finally launched its latest foldables, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Alongside the new foldables, the South Korean electronics giant has also launched the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The earbuds come as the most premium TWS offering from Samsung and have been launched with several premium features like active noise cancellation, 24bit Hi-Fi audio, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Price And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have been launched at a price of $229.99 (roughly Rs 18,200) and are already available for pre-orders. The earbuds have been launched in two colour options - Graphite, White, and Bora Purple.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Specifications And Features

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have been launched with custom coaxial 2-way speaker (tweeter + woofer). The earbuds come with 24bit Hi-Fi audio and 360-degree audio with direct multi-channel. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also come with active noise cancellation and three high SNR microphones that can eliminate small noises in each earbud. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also come with voice detect feature, and allow users to hear ambient sound.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also come with a 61mAh battery in each earbud, and a 515mAh battery in the charging case. The earbuds offer up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge and 18 hours total including the charging case with ANC on. With ANC off, the battery backup goes up to 8 hours for the buds and 29 hours combined including the charging case. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro come with Bluetooth 5.3 and supports Samsung’s proprietary Seamless Codec HiFi, AAC, and SBC codecs.

