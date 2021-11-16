Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earphones are said to be one of the best TWS offerings in the market. Some users are reporting that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds Pro are causing ear infections. According to a report in Android Central, an alarming number of users are getting ear infections after using the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds 2. It is not known as to what is causing the infections, but it is likely due to the new materials used in their construction.

Samsung has not released a statement on this issue, but the company is reportedly giving affected users a full refund and in some cases, it is even footing their medical bills. Given that the company is offering refunds, it is a given that they are aware of the issue. However, there is no official statement from the South Korean manufacturer yet. The report in Android Central points out that no user has complained of any issues with the earlier models of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds, but the newer models cause varying levels of irritation. This, the report says could be due to the Galaxy Buds Pro’s usage of Nickel which is known to cause skin irritation for some people. Samsung has also used a new material called acrylate on the new Galaxy Buds 2 models, which may just be reason.

Advertisement

Some people have already proposed a class-action lawsuit against Samsung under the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act. According to the 26-page case out of New Jersey, a defect in the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is causing allergic reactions like “itching, burning, redness, blistering, flaking, scabbing and/or fluid leaking from the ear." If you are facing this issue, then you can call the company’s customer care or approach a moderator on Samsung Community to get a refund.

We at News18 have reached out to Samsung for a response on this, and will update this as and when a statement from the company is received.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.