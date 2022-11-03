Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Review: Comfort Fit, Quality Sound

Samsung is a big brand and it has spread its wings in various directions. The company has slowly built an ecosystem consisting of products that range from mobile devices, tablets, wearables and the ever-evolving hearables.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro looks to build on the appeal of this series, which somewhat lost its signature touch last year. The premium True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds segment is brimming with options, and Samsung needed to up the ante to make the new Galaxy Buds2 Pro a competent force.

So, we decided to take these new earbuds for a spin and during our week’s usage, we got a closer look at how the new Galaxy Buds2 Pro has evolved to give a polished product. Here’s our review that will give you all the details.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Review: What’s Cool?

The first things you notice about the Galaxy Buds2 Pro is the design, fit and finish of the charging case and the earbuds. Samsung claims the earbuds are 15 per cent smaller than their predecessors. The fit of the Galaxy Buds2 Pro is snug and you don’t feel worried about the buds falling off your ears at any instance.

The decision to go with a matte finish for the buds and the case can raise mixed opinions, but we kind of prefer it over the glossy touch that most brands adopt. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro weighs just 5.5 grams and the grip of the tip is solid, making sure there are no gaps between the ear canal to let any noise pass through.

We also liked the compactness of the overall package, which can easily fit into your pocket and not feel like a bulge. The other crucial part is that the Galaxy Buds2 Pro is water and sweat-resistant thanks to its IPX7 rating.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Buds2 Pro with all the bells and whistles that premium earbuds offer these days. If you own a Galaxy S-series smartphone or one of the latest foldable smartphones from the company, you can take advantage of seamless codec, spatial audio, high-bitrate audio, and other such features. Even with the non-Samsung phones, we didn’t notice any glaring difference in quality or the performance of the active noise cancellation.

This brings us to the main aspects of these earbuds - active noise cancellation and sound quality. How do they fare in terms of the existing competition in the segment? We have already talked about the tight fitting of the buds and coupled that with Samsung’s use of active noise cancellation, you have the perfect recipe for an isolated experience.

Just wear them on, and you will be hardly bothered by the ambient noise, be it inside the house with your pet going bonkers, or if you are walking down a busy street. As for the sound quality, Samsung’s tuning of the earbuds with 10mm drivers from AKG delivers the best possible results.

The sound is lively, the bass isn’t blasting through your ear canals but manages to find the ideal balance when playing heavy tracks, without losing touch with the vocals in the background. With classics, the earbuds find their right notes touching the mids at the sweet spot. Overall, there is very little to complain about the audio coming through the Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Review: What’s Not Cool?

Samsung is giving 24-bit hi-fi audio quality but the sad part is that you need a Samsung Galaxy phone to get the best quality. Samsung’s decision to cut down the size of the earbuds means you have to contend with a smaller battery inside.

The company claims 5 hours with the ANC turned on, and up to 13 hours with the charging case. Now, most people will find it satisfactory, but when the stakes are high and you play in the premium field, the levels need to match with the best. And sadly, Samsung fails to live up to the front. Finally, it would be unfair to end the review without talking about the mics on board. While using these earbuds for meetings, I was told that my voice had a hiss and felt echo-y. We are hoping that a software update can fix the tuning of the mics to make you sound better on calls.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Review: Should You Buy?

Samsung has improved the new Galaxy Buds2 Pro on multiple fronts - active noise cancellation, tight-fitting earbuds and improved audio quality. The slight tweaks made in design help the Galaxy Buds2 Pro sit comfortably in your ears. The audio quality will keep most of you happy, especially when you can block all the ambient noise. The tuning from AKG delivers a balanced sound, no matter what genre you prefer listening to.

Having said that, the vocals can feel a bit scratchy and the compact size of the earbuds means the battery life doesn’t see any improvement. Also, limiting some high-end features to Samsung Galaxy phones means Samsung is playing the ecosystem game in the market. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro goes up against the Sony WF-1000XM4, and the new Google Pixel Buds Pro and fair to say that it stood up to the challenge in most cases and gets our vote if you are in the market for premium TWS earbuds.

