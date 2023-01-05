Home » News » Tech » Samsung Galaxy F04: Price in India, Offers, Availability and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F04: Price in India, Offers, Availability and Specifications

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F04, a budget smartphone with a MediaTek P35 processor, Android 12, and a 5000 mAh battery in India.

Advertisement

By: Tech Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 12:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Samsung F04 is available in two colour options -- Jade Purple and Opal Green. (Image: Samsung)
Samsung F04 is available in two colour options -- Jade Purple and Opal Green. (Image: Samsung)

South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung recently announced the launch of its new budget smartphone under the F-series in India — the Samsung Galaxy F04. According to the company, the Galaxy F04 is powered by a MediaTek P35 processor, Android 12 out of the box, a massive 5000 mAh battery and more. The device will be available in two colour options — Jade Purple and Opal Green.

Samsung Galaxy F04 Price and Availability 

The Samsung Galaxy F04 4GB+64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,499 in India. As part of an introductory offer, the company said that consumers can avail Rs 1000 benefit for a limited period. Additionally, ICICI Bank card holders will get Rs 1000 cashback, making the effective price Rs 7499. Galaxy F04 will be available on the Samsung website,  e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets starting January 12, 2023

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy F04 Specifications 

RELATED NEWS

The new F-series smartphone from Samsung comes with 6.51-inch HD+ display for an immersive viewing experience. The Galaxy F04 is powered by a MediaTek P35 processor that can clock up to 2.3GHz. “For improved performance, faster multitasking, seamless app navigation and uninterrupted gaming, Galaxy F04 comes with up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus feature," the company said.

Samsung India, in a statement, said that Galaxy F04 also comes with expandable storage of up to 1TB. The smartphone is backed by a massive 5000mAh battery and it comes with a charger in the box. It runs Android 12 out of the box and the device comes with four years of security updates and two times OS upgrades.

The  Samsung Galaxy F04 also supports the Face Unlock feature.  In terms of camera specifications, the Galaxy F04 is backed by 13MP+2MP dual rear camera. For video calls and selfies, Galaxy F04 also has a 5MP front camera.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Tech DeskTech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at N...Read More

first published: January 05, 2023, 12:48 IST
last updated: January 05, 2023, 12:49 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone Turns 37: Top 10 Pictures of the Pathaan Actress That Scream Perfection

+10PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Stylish Winter Wear, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Winter Style Diaries