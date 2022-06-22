Samsung Galaxy F13 Budget Smartphone Launched In India: Price, Specifications And More

Samsung has launched its latest budget smartphone in the company’s Galaxy F-series, the Samsung Galaxy F13 in India. The Samsung Galaxy F13 has been launched with a triple rear camera setup, and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy F13 has been launched at a price of Rs 11,999 onwards for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that is priced at Rs 12,999 in the country. The Samsung Galaxy F13 has been launched in three colour options - Nightsky Green, Sunrise Copper, and Waterfall Blue. The smartphone will go on sale starting June 29 and will be available on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retailers.

Samsung Galaxy F13 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F13 comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display. The smartphone comes powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and and up to 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The Samsung Galaxy F13 runs on Android 12 comes with a big 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy F13 has a triple rear camera that comes with a primary 50-megapixel shooter, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Samsung Galaxy F13 has an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy F13 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

