Samsung Galaxy FE Lineup Not Finished, But It Won’t Come This Year: Here’s Why

Samsung was reportedly shutting down the Galaxy FE lineup which meant the end of the popular affordable flagship series. But a new report suggests that’s not the case. In fact, Samsung is only shelving the plans for the Galaxy S22 FE this year, and will indeed bring the Galaxy S23 FE in 2023.

So, what has forced the company to change its plans and make this decision? The reason for this can be termed as a happy problem for Samsung.

Also Read: Redmi K50i 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Chip, Triple Cameras: Price, Specs And More

Advertisement

According to the report from The Elec, Samsung was seeing a big demand for the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra model, and the ongoing chip shortage seems to have forced the South Korean brand to pull the plug on this year’s Galaxy FE model. The same report also mentions that the Galaxy FE series has not been discontinued, and will be back in full force next year with the Galaxy S23 FE.

Watch video:Nothing Phone (1) Detailed Review: What’s Cool And What’s Not

Samsung’s plans had to be reworked after the unexpected success of the Galaxy S22 Ultra model which is the first in the Galaxy S series to carry the S-Pen and thereby become the heir apparent to the Galaxy Note family.

But since both the Galaxy FE and the S series come powered by the same chipset and the ongoing demand for the Galaxy S22 Ultra meant that it had to compromise on the 3 million units allocated for the Galaxy S22 FE and push it for the increased demand of the flagship Ultra device.

Advertisement

Also Read: Apple Could Have e-SIM-Only iPhone 14 Models This Year, But Not For Everyone

The report also confirms that Samsung will move back to its usual strategy and have 3 million units of the Galaxy S23 FE shipped, now that the chip shortage issue is gradually improving. It is good to hear that Samsung is not discontinuing the Galaxy FE series, and next year we can expect to see the affordable flagship model in its full glory.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.