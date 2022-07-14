Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G Launched Starting At Rs 11,999: All Details

Focusing on the budget smartphone market, Samsung has launched two new smartphones in its M series– Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13. As the name suggests, the Galaxy M13 5G model comes with 5G connectivity and supports 11 5G bands while the Galaxy M13 is a 4G smartphone and doesn’t support 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G launch price in India

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 15,999 for 6GB+128GB variant while Galaxy M13 is available for Rs 11,999 for 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 13,999 for 6GB+128GB variant. The smartphones support microSD cards and offer support for expandable storage up to 1TB. Also, the phones come with a charging adapter inside the box. Colours options of both the phones include: Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown

As part of launch offers, ICICI Bank card users can avail instant discounts of Rs 1000. Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon and select retail stores starting July 23.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset that can clock up to 2.2GHz. The smartphones support up to 12GB RAM with RAM Plus feature, which basically is a software-enabled virtual RAM feature.

The Galaxy M13 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There’s a dual-camera setup on the back with 50MP+2MP sensors. On the front, there’s a 5MP camera.

The smartphone supports 11 5G Bands: N1(2100), N3(1800), N5(850), N7(2600), N8(900), N20(800), N28(700), N38(2600), N40(2300), N41(2500) and N78(3500)

The Galaxy M13 smartphones come with a unique Auto Data Switching feature. With this feature, users can make or receive calls using the data of the secondary SIM even when the primary SIM is in a no-network area.

As far as the battery is concerned, the Galaxy M135G is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 15W charging. The charger is included in the box. The device weighs 195 grams and runs Android 12-based One UI Core 4 interface.

Samsung Galaxy M13 specifications

On the other hand, the 4G-enabled Galaxy M13 runs Exynos 850 chipset along with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display, protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The rear cameras include 50MP+5MP (UW-123 FOV)+2MP (Depth) while there’s an 8MP front camera. The device runs Android 12-based One UI Core 4 interface and is backed by a 6000 mAh battery with 15W charging. The charger is included inside the box.

