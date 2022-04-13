Samsung Galaxy M31 Getting Android 12-Based OneUI 4.1 Update: All Details

Samsung is offering Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 update for its mid-range Galaxy M series smartphone. The company has made a refreshing approach to the software support for its existing phones, and we are seeing new batch of devices getting it over the past few weeks.

Samsung Galaxy M31 OneUI 4.1 Update: Details

The latest is the Samsung Galaxy M31 for which the stable Android 12-based OneUI update has been released. This version was running in beta till March, and it is already good to be rolled out for all users. The latest update for the Galaxy M31 also includes the March 2022 security patch, which is quite impressive as well.

The firmware version is M315FXXU2CVCE and you are getting the over the air update of the software, which as per reports is sized at 2GB. If your device already had a taste of the OneUI 4.1 beta version, the update pack will be a lot smaller.

Samsung is offering this OneUI 4.1 update for Galaxy M31 smartphone owners in India, as per the same report. If you haven’t got it yet, you can manually check in the phone’s settings and head over the Software Update to get an alert on the update.

The Android 12-based OneUI 4 version has come to a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The main highlights of the new software version are new RAM expansion feature, enhanced colour palette and more.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications

Galaxy M31 has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor with 4/6GB RAM options, with 128GB storage that is expandable. The phone has a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The front of the phone has a 32-megapixel snapper, and for backup you have a big 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

