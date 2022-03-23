Samsung Galaxy M33 5G To Launch in India Under Rs 20,000 Soon In April: All Details

Samsung is tipped to launch Galaxy M33 5G, its latest M series smartphone in India as early as the first week of April, industry sources said. The M33 5G will be Samsung’s first M series device to launch in India in 2022. As the name suggests, the smartphone will succeed the Galaxy M32 4G and Galaxy M32 5G that launched last year. The 5G variant, launched in August 2021, features quad rear cameras and a large 5,000mAh battery.

However, sources claim that the Galaxy M33 5G will likely sport a bigger 6,000mAh battery. It also is tipped to be priced aggressively under Rs 20,000. Launched in 2019, the Galaxy M series has become a notable smartphone portfolio for Samsung. The company had said the Galaxy M series fits the requirements of Gen Z and millennial customers.

Advertisement

At the moment, the Galaxy M32 5G’s price is set at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM option costs Rs 18,999. The 4G option’s price is set at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB option.

Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB variant India launch

In another Samsung-related news, the company has officially launched the 1TB storage unit of Galaxy S22 Ultra. The new Ultra device takes inspiration from Samsung’s Galaxy Note series and carries a dedicated port of SPen stylus. The Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB variant will be exclusively available on the Samsung e-store for Rs 1,34,999. It also includes a sale offer where customers can purchase the Galaxy Watch 4 at just Rs 2,999. The regular retail cost of the smartwatch starts at Rs 23,999.

Advertisement

Sony WF-C500 Review: Mid-Budget TWS Earbuds That Won’t Disappoint

Its base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is available at Rs 1,09,999. The other 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option costs Rs 1,18,999. The smartphone comes in Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Burgandy colour options.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.