Samsung Galaxy M33 5G With 50MP Main Camera, 6000mAh Battery Launched in India

Samsung has refreshed its Galaxy M-series in India with the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone. The new device could get confusing for some customers as the company recently launched Galaxy A33 5G alongside Galaxy A73 in the country. The latest Galaxy M33 5G comes with a 120Hz display and a 50-megapixel primary camera at the back. The phone also packs a large 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The Galaxy M33 5G succeeds the Galaxy M32 5G from August 2021.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price in India

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is offered in two storage variants that further get at least two colour options. The base 6GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 18,999 and the 8GB + 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 20,499. Samsung is also offering introductory prices of Rs 17,999 and 19,999, respectively. The regular sale will begin on April 8 via Amazon and Samsung India stores. Notably, the Galaxy A73 5G will go on sale in India on the same day.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ Infinity-V display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen also gets Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 5nm Exynos chipset, paired with 128GB and up to 8GB of RAM. The phone supports RAM Plus feature that utilises idle storage to extend the RAM capacity up to 16GB. In theory, this technology will boost the phone’s performance. We also get Android 12-based One UI 4 out of the box.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

Advertisement

The Galaxy M33 5G carries a quad rear camera system that includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide snapper with a 120-degree field-of-view, and two 2-megapixel cameras for macro photography and depth sensing. The camera app comes bundled with models like the bokeh effect, single take, Video TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction), and object eraser. For selfies and video calling, there’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Other key features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.