Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Sale in India Starts Today: Price, Specs and Offers

The new Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is now available to purchase in India on Amazon and Samsung online and offline channels. The phone debuted in the country last week, and it succeeds the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G that we had found to be a reliable productivity-focused phone during our review. The Galaxy M53 5G continues to support 5G and offers maximum storage of 128GB. Both Galaxy M52 5G and the new Galaxy M53 5G aim to offer an immersive viewing experience without compromising the sleek design, as the latter measures 7.4mm in thickness.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Price in India, Offers

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes in two storage variants and the price starts at Rs 26,499 for 6GB + 128GB and Rs 28,499 for 8GB + 128GB model. Samsung is also offering an instant bank discount of Rs 2500 on ICICI Bank cards, effectively bringing the price down to Rs 23999 and Rs 25,999 respectively. The phone will be available in Deep Ocean Blue and Mystique Green.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108MP Quad Cameras, Dimensity 900 SoC Launched

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display and 5,000mAh battery, yet it maintains a sleek design.The phone still supports 25W charging, but the package does not include a charging adapter. The display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The new-gen Galaxy M53 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 128GB of expandable storage and up to 8GB of RAM. The old-gen Galaxy M52 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. Galaxy M53 5G Users can increase the RAM capacity with the ‘RAM Plus’ technology, which needs to be enabled manually from Settings.

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Here Are 4 Big Changes You Can Expect

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes with a quad rear camera system that includes a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth sensing and macro photography. At the front, the Galaxy M53 5G gets a 32-megapixel front-facing camera instead of the hole-punch cutout. Other key features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.