Samsung Galaxy S21 FE May Come In January 4, Galaxy S22 Series To Launch In Feb 2022

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE smartphone has been a much anticipated offering from the South Korean giant, but rumours around the smartphone have started to die down since despite several speculations, it never made it to the market. This could be due to the ongoing chip shortage. However, there is a new report that suggests yet another launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and even the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

The report from known tipster Jon Prosser hints that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may be launched on Jaunary 4, 2022 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 series may come on February 8, 2022. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is rumoured to go on sale from January 11 onwards. Samsung was earlier reported to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE during next year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 that begins on January 5, 2022. With the latest report, Samsung is now speculated to unveil the smartphone at like a pre-event of sorts.

Advertisement

Apart from this, Prosser also said that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series may be launched on February 8 next year, and also gave a time. Prosser said that the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be launched at 10AM ET (8:30PM IST). Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will start the same day as the launch and the sales may begin from February 18.

Before this, Prosser had recently posted leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on his Twitter. The images showed a hole-punch display with curved edges. The images also suggest that Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could include a dedicated space for an S Pen.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.