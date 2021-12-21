Samsung Galaxy S21 FE May Finally Launch on January 11

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, but we are yet to hear an official word from Samsung. Now, a new leak claims the smartphone will finally launch on January 11, 2022. The new information by tipster Evan Blass is in line with claims made by another tipster Jon Prosser who’d said the phone would launch in January without specifying the date. As mentioned, we are yet to hear from Samsung and readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Since the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been a part of the leaks for months, we have a good idea of what the smartphone may offer. As the name suggests, it will be a toned-down version of the Galaxy S21 that launched in early 2021 - similar to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from last year. It is tipped to cost EUR 749 (roughly Rs 64,200) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone may also get an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option that might cost EUR 819 (roughly Rs 70,500).

In terms of design, the alleged renders had shown a design language similar to that of Galaxy S21. That means we might see a triple rear camera setup with the camera lenses placed vertically on the right side of the back panel. The distinct camera module might also house the LED flash. The front panel will likely carry a centrally-placed Infinity-O hole-punch cutout for the single selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may carry a 6.4-inch “Flat Dynamic AMOLED 2X" Infinity-O display and Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood. The triple rear camera setup will reportedly include a 12-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is also said to include a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a 4,500mAh battery.

