Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Specs Leaked: 10 Things To Know About Upcoming Samsung Flagship

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE, the company’s upcoming affordable flagship is expected to launch next month. The smartphone has been heavily rumoured since the past few months and is now nearing its speculated launch. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to launch during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 that will begin on January 5 and go on till January 8. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is one of the most anticipated Android smartphone at this moment, and we will tell you the top 10 things you can expect from Samsung’s next offering:

>1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected Price - The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to come as a toned-down version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 that was launched earlier this year. Recently, the smartphone was rumoured to be priced at EUR 749 (roughly Rs 64,200) onwards for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The report from WinFuture said that the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will be priced at EUR 819 (roughly Rs 70,500).

>2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected Launch - The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to be Samsung’s first launch for 2022. The company is expected to launch the smartphone during CES 2022.

>3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected Design - The Samsung Glaxy S21 FE press images were also leaked in the WinFuture report, hinting at the design of the smartphone. The images show the design of the upcoming smartphone, which is very similar to the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S21 that was launched in early 2021. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with a triple rear camera setup with the camera lenses placed vertically with the LED flash on the right side of the camera module. There is a centrally-placed Infinity-O hole-punch design on the front panel of the smartphone.

>4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected RAM + Storage Options - The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to come with at least 6GB of RAM and at least 128GB of internal memory. According to reports, the smartphone will come in two RAM + Storage variants - 6GB and 8GB RAM, along with 128GB and 256GB of interal storage.

>5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Display - The smartphone is said to come with a 6.4-inch “Flat Dynamic AMOLED 2X" Infinity-O display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate along with 401ppi pixel density.

>6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Other Specs - The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to be powered by an Exynos 2100 chipset, depending on the market.

>7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Software - The affordable premium smartphone from Samsung is said to come with Android 11-based One UI 3.0 next year, which will then be updatd to Android 12. Earlier, a report had also said that the smartphoe may launch with One UI 4.0, but there is little information about that.

>8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Camera - Like its bigger sibling, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to come with a triple rear camera setup that is rumoured to include a 12-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

>9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Battery - The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to come with a 4,500mAh battery that may include support for fast charging and wireless charging. Th smartphone is also rumoured to come with a wireless PowerShare feature that will allow the smartphone to reverse-charge other smartphones wirelessly.

>10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Connectivity - The smartphone from the South Korean giant is said to come with several connectivity options including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, NFC, and a USB type-C port. Sensors on the smartphone are said to include an Accelerometer, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock sensr, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, virtual proximity sensor, and more.

