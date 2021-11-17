Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Specs Leaked In Listing: May Cost Higher Than Expected

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE is a much-anticipated upcoming offering from the South Korean giant. The smartphone will come as a toned-down version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone that was launched as the company’s flagship offering this year. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to debut in early January 2022 during or before the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The smartphone has now found to be listed on European website called LambdaTek that hints at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FEs price details.

The listings on LambdaTek show both GBP and EUR prices for the smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to be launched at EUR 920 (roughly Rs 77,371) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and EUR 985 (roughly Rs 82,800) for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, according to the listing. In the UK, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may be priced at GBP 776 (roughly Rs 77,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and GBP 831 (roughly Rs 8,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Previously, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s marketing images were leaked, suggesting that the smartphone will come in four colour options - Black, Cream, Lavendar, and White. The smartphone is seen to come with a triple rear camera in a Galaxy S21-like camera module.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could also be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2100 chipset, depending on the market. The smartphone may come with up to 256GB of internal storage and a 4,500mAh battery that will support 15W fast charging.

