Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ Prices In India Slashed: Here’s How Much It Costs Now

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series of flagship smartphones is said to be launched early next year. With 2021 coming to an end, Samsung has reportedly slashed the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Samsung Galaxy S22+ in India. The South Korean manufacturer is now offering a Rs 5,000 cashback on both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ if they are purchased in offline stores before December 23, 2021.

The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 is available at a price of Rs 59,999 after the cashback. The smartphone’s sticker price is Rs 64,999. The 128GB variant, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 63,999 after the price-cut. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ is priced at Rs 71,999 onwards now for the 128GB storage variant, and Rs 75,999 for the 256GB variant, if you are purchasing these offline. Interestingly, these “reduced" prices are still higher than the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S21+ on Samsung‘s online store. The Galaxy S21 starts at Rs 54,999 for the base 128GB variant, while the 256GB variant is out of stock. The Samsung Galaxy S21+ is priced similarly on Samsung’s online store as well.

The company is still offering cashback discounts on the two smartphones on its online store. Buyers can also avail exchange and EMI options on the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S21+ online.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ were launched earlier this year as Samsung’s flagships for 2021. The Samsung Galaxy S21 was launched at a price of Rs 69,999 in India initially, while the Samsung Galaxy S21+ was launched at Rs 81,999 onwards in the country.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch full-HD AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 2100 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy S21+, on the other hand, comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of other specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ is identical to the vanilla Galaxy S21.

