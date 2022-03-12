Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ And Galaxy S22 Ultra On Sale In India: All Prices And Offers For Indian Buyers

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have finally gone on sale in India. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series starts at a price of Rs 72,999 for the base variant of the vanilla Galaxy S22. In India, Samsung has also announced a bunch of deals and offers that buyers can take advantage of while buying Samsung’s 2022 flagships. These include offers on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2 as well, which are available at a heavy discount, if bought alongside the Galaxy S22 series. Let us take a look at all the offers and prices on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Prices and Offers

The Samsung Galaxy S22 vanilla is priced in the country at Rs 72,999 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 76,999 in India. The Samsung Galaxy S22+, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 84,999 onwards in India for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 88,999 in India. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 1,09,999 onwards for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,18,999 in India. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is available for purchase on Amazon, Samsung online store, and offline retail outlets across the country.

In terms of offers, buyer of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ can avail a cashback of up to Rs 8,000 on HDFC Bank payment options. Further, buyers of the Galaxy S22 vanilla and the Galaxy S22+ can also purchase the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at just Rs 2,999 as against its Rs 11,999 price tag, if purchase with the Samsung Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22+. For the Galaxy S22 Ultra, buyers can purchase the smartphone at up to a Rs 8,000 additional exchange discount or HDFC Bank cashback. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra buyers will also have the chance of buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at just Rs 2,999, if purchased alongside the smartphone.

Apart from these, Amazon and offline retailers are also offering different bank offers, cashbacks, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 (vanilla) comes with a 6.1-unch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2 display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The smartphone also comes with the same camera module as the vanilla variant - a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the top-spec variant in the Galaxy S22 series. It comes with a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone, like its smaller siblings, is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a quad camera setup on the back that includes a 108-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and two 10-megapixel telephoto shooters.

