Samsung Galaxy S22+ Review: This Raises Bar for Android Flagship Smartphones In 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is clearly more expensive than the regular Galaxy S22, even though the two are identical in terms of design. Overall, the specifications of the two smartphones are more or less the same; however, one may easily be tempted to purchase the more affordable Galaxy S22 or the high-end Galaxy S22 Ultra. In that way, the awkward middle child could get crushed between the two models even if it seems like a ‘true flagship’ when compared to rivals like iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. It easily raises the bar for many Android competitors as well. In this review, we’ll analyse the purpose of the Galaxy S22+ and why it is still an option worth considering.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ Price in India: The Galaxy S22+ could be very confusing if you look at the pricing of the three models. Its price in India starts at Rs 84,999 for the base 128GB option, and the 256GB storage model costs Rs 88,999. The regular Galaxy S22, on the other hand, costs Rs 72,999 for the 128GB storage and Rs 76,999 for the 256GB storage variant. Lastly, the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s price in India starts at Rs 1,09,999 for the base 256GB and 12GB RAM unit and the top-end 512GB storage and 12GB RAM option costs Rs 1,18,999 in India.

Therefore, the distinction is clear and choosing between the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ is perplexing. I won’t be surprised if one leans towards Galaxy S22 - after all, the specifications are almost identical.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ display and design: That being said, if you choose the Galaxy S22+, users will enjoy content on a bigger 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display over the 6.1-inch display on the regular model. Samsung is known for its high-quality display panels, and the viewing experience on this one won’t disappoint at all. Notably, the display offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, and using it under bright light will not be a problem. Users can tweak the ‘motion smoothness’ or refresh rate to adaptive (up to 120Hz) or standard 60Hz.

The display settings on the Galaxy S22+ will also offer a variety of options such as Eye Comfort Shield, Screen Mode, Accidental Touch Protection, and more. The screen will let users scroll or tap with gloves. Moreover, the under-display fingerprint scanner is super responsive, but the Face unlock is still far behind iPhone 12 and 13 series and even some cheaper Android phones. If you’re watching content on Netflix or Prime, you will get accurate colours with high contrast despite no Dolby Vision support.

Both Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ look identical, and we get a hole-punch display and triple cameras inside a distinct rear camera module. In terms of appearance, the duo looks similar to Galaxy S21 series, but there’s one significant upgrade. Samsung has added glass back with Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the Galaxy S22+ (and Galaxy S22) compared to the plastic rear panel of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22+. The new Plus model that weighs 195 grams is five grams lighter than the Galaxy S21+, which seems perfect while travelling. It is also slightly thinner than the previous-gen model.

Overall, the Galaxy S22+ is fitting ergonomically, even with a 6.6-inch display. The metal rims further bring elegance to the design, and it looks premium no matter what angle you choose. The Galaxy S22+ is available in three colours, just like its younger sibling, and customers can choose between Phantom Black, Phantom White, or Green options. We received the Black unit for our review, and the matte black finish has an anti-fingerprint coating, which is a big plus mark from my side.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ Performance: Samsung has introduced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S22 series in India this year. This comes paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (our review unit). Previously, the Galaxy S smartphones came with the proprietary Exynos chipset in the country.

For regular and enterprise customers, distinguishing between the two processors could be difficult since they only care about a smooth, lag-free performance. What matters is that the Galaxy S22+ will easily manage daily tasks and gaming without any stutters.

The Galaxy S22+ comes with Android 12-based One UI 4.1 that brings loads of customisation features. Thankfully, the bloatware load is limited, but we continue to get Samsung apps that I don’t enjoy so much. The One UI 4.1 software brings loads of customisation features that totally depends on users’ preference. Being an iPhone user for over 5 years, I am totally okay with limited customisation that Apple offers.

Moreover, I still find the One UI 4 interface a tad complicated to use, and the Settings app can be overwhelming for most users. I found the Android 12 experience on Motorola Edge 30 Pro and Asus 8z much refined and user-friendly.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ Cameras: The camera specifications of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ remain the same. From the top, we get a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 3X optical zoom, a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, and a 10-megapixel telephoto snapper with up to 30X digital zoom. At the front, there’s a 10-megapixel snapper with autofocus.

In a nutshell, the camera performance is heavily reliable, and all the sensors deliver what they promise (almost). Still images via the rear cameras during daylight are sharp and vibrant with good attention to detail. The front camera also takes good selfies during the daylight, though one may notice high sharpness and loss of natural tone.

Under low-light, the rear cameras won’t disappoint that many Android smartphones are yet to perfect even in this range. There are some noteworthy rivals like Oppo Find X5 Pro, but it remains unavailable in India. The front camera isn’t fully reliable under low-light, and the photos may seem a bit exposed. I have maintained in my previous Samsung review that many users are a fan of over-exposed still images, but I’d still prefer my natural skin tone in the photo.

Similarly, the videos are sharp and clear, and users can even activate the anti-shake mode. There are loads of options available; however, the iPhone 13 Pro series dominates the video department with cinematic mode. Galaxy S22+ can shoot 8K videos at 24fps, but the phone will throttle as this resolution demands high power.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ Battery: The Galaxy S22+ has a bigger 4,500mAh battery than the regular Galaxy S22, but it is smaller than the 4,800mAh unit on Galaxy S21+. I tend to use my smartphone at its optimum capacity paired with light gaming, yet the smartphone delivered a full-day battery. The smartphone supports 45W charging, but the package does not include an adapter. I used a 68W adapter (thanks Motorola), and the phone took 1.10 hours to reach full capacity.

We also get wireless charging and reverse charging support that is becoming a standard among flagship Samsung phones. The latter is available as ‘Wireless power sharing’ under the battery section in the Settings app.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ Verdict: It is clear from our introduction that the Samsung Galaxy S22+ is a true flagship. Samsung’s new phone offers a smooth display, the cameras are super reliable, and the body features a premium finish. The charging speed isn’t the best in the market compared to Xiaomi, which now offers 120W fast charging, but Samsung is making steady progress.

Now, the more pertinent question remains whether the phone is worth considering. In the beginning, I said Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are essentially the same models, just that the latter comes with a bigger screen and battery. So for professionals (even regular customers) who don’t want to spend a lakh on Android smartphones yet, the Galaxy S22+ is the best option available in the Indian market right now. If your priority is cameras, the regular Galaxy S22 should suffice. If you’re an old iPhone user and planning to upgrade, the answer is a bit tricky since the S22+ performs better than iPhone 13 in some areas; however, software experience may seem a bit overwhelming compared to iOS. Gladly, we are getting four years of OS updates that many Android rivals are yet to offer.

