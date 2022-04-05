Samsung Galaxy S22 Sales Hit After Performance Throttling Issue Made Public

Samsung is having a hard time in the market after news about the performance throttling of the Galaxy S22 series smartphones went public last month. As per a news report, Samsung’s apparent slowing down of the devices is now having an adverse effect on its smartphone sales in the home market.

Reports say that buyers in South Korea are aware of the controversy caused by the throttling of the Games Optimisation Service or GOS. And they are not confident about buying the Galaxy S22 smartphones anymore.

The consumers are not pleased with the company’s decision to not share the information about throttling before the issue came to light. And also, not give the users the option to disable the GOS, which was eventually rectified with an update to disable the feature for users.

The report goes on to say that Samsung is reacting to the sales concerns by increasing the carrier subsidies for the devices. The company has reportedly tripled the subsidies to offset the losses incurred because of lower sales of the Galaxy S22 smartphones. GOS was unlikely to hit the company’s coffers or its business in any way.

Samsung confessed to having throttled the performance of its latest Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones. The company even apologised for its mistake at a shareholder meeting recently, and it seems the brand faces further scrutiny, this time from the buyers themselves.

It is fair to say that Samsung has clearly underestimated the impact of the controversy on people in its domestic market. It is unlikely that the performance throttling issue is going to hurt its business in other markets, most notably India.

But the recent development is a clear sign that businesses need to respect the consumers and be honest and transparent about any wrongdoings or face the consequences of such practices, which directly impact their operations and revenues.

