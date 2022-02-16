Samsung Galaxy S22 Series India Launch Date Confirmed: Price, Availability and More Expected

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is going to be launched in India on February 17. The company is hosting a virtual event at 12:30 PM on Thursday when the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones will be revealed. The phones made their global debut earlier this month, and now Samsung is ready to bring them to our shores.

The India-specific pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra are likely to start from Rs 75,000, Rs 85,000 and Rs 1,10,000 for the base variant, respectively as per the details shared by sources with News18 Tech earlier, who also talked about the sale of the smartphones to start from second week of March.

Going by the prices, Samsung Galaxy S22 series is definitely pricier than its predecessor this year. The reinvention of the Galaxy S22 Ultra makes it the premium model, now with support for S Pen out of the box. Samsung has added more storage variants for the Galaxy S22 series in 2022, and that is likely to push the final prices of the smartphones even further.

>Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ And Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 series gets Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra featuring a 6.1-inch, 6.6-inch and 6.8-inch screen, respectively. They also get support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Samsung is offering the smartphones with Android 12-based Samsung One UI 4.0 version out of the box, and will be eligible for four years of software updates as per the company’s new ruling.

As we already know, all three of these smartphones get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in the Indian market this year. Samsung Galaxy S22 gets a triple rear camera setup, so does the Galaxy S22 Ultra, while the Plus variant includes a quad rear camera module.

You can check out the detailed specifications of the smartphones over here.

