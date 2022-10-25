Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Now Getting Android 13 Update: All Details

Samsung is rolling out the One UI 5.0 version update for the Galaxy S22 series this week. The new One UI version is based on the Android 13 operating system, giving you a slew of changes, design tweaks and more. Samsung has been beta testing the version in the past few weeks, and now it has given the software the nod for a public release.

The update also includes the October 2022 Android security patch, which is the latest available version for the devices. As you would expect the One UI 5.0 version update is big in size, close to 3GB that can be installed to get the new Android 13 features for Samsung users.

The update we got on our Samsung Galaxy S22+ comes with version S906EXXU2BV and you also get October 1 security patch to fix any security vulnerabilities that could affect your Android phone. As far as the interface of the new One UI 5.0 is concerned, we don’t see a lot of changes being offered, however, the design of the app icons has changed.

You also have new tools to customise the lock screen, along with a new modes option which can be set based on what you are doing at that moment. Multi-screen viewing is also getting a makeover, which is accessible via gestures for users.

How To Get Android 13 Update On Samsung Phone

- Go to Settings on your Samsung phone

- Scroll down to look for Software Update and tap on it

- Click on Download and Install to see if your Samsung phone has got an update

- If the update alert comes click on Install and wait for the phone to restart

- Android 13 is now available on your Samsung phone.

Most reports have talked about Samsung offering the Android 13 update for its Exynos variants in Europe, but we have got the update on the Snapdragon version as well. For cameras, Samsung has reworked the zoom mode, more features with the Pro mode, an easy way to choose filters for photos and an all-new look for Stories.

Other Android 13-centric features include customised notifications, setting the language for each app, improvement in sound and vibration settings, and getting the option to disable RAM Plus when not needed.

