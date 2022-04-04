Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Offer: How Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Buyers Can Get Galaxy Watch 4 At Rs 2,999

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series of flagships have launched to good reviews across the world from critiques and users alike. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series includes the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series starts at a price of Rs 72,999 in India for the vanilla Galaxy S22, and goes all the way up to Rs 1,34,999 for the top-spec 1TB Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung has now announced new offers on the Galaxy S22 flagships in India, where users can avail a cashback of Rs 5,000, along with discounts on Samsung accessories like the Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Watch 4, and more. Let’s take a look.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Prices

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy S22 starts at a price of Rs 72,999 in the country for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 76,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ on the other hand, is priced at Rs 84,999 onwards for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 88,999 for the 256GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 1,09,999 onwards for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, Rs 1,18,999 for the 512GB storage variant, and Rs 1,34,999 for the top-spec 12GB RAM + 1TB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Offers

Buyers of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in India can avail some attractive deals including a Rs 5,000 cashback on using Samsung Finance+ or HDFC Bank Credit/ Debit cards. Further, users of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold devices and older Galaxy S-series phones will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000. Samsung Galaxy Note users will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 12,000 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Other smartphone holders will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000.

Buyers of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will also get an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 on exchanging their Galaxy Z Flip or Galaxy Z Fold device, along with Samsung Galaxy Note users. Other device holders will get a Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus on purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus.

Apart from these, buyers of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can also avail discounts on Samsung accessories with their new smartphone. The company is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at a price of Rs 2,999 as against its Rs 26,999 sticker price with the Galaxy S22 Ultra and buyers of the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds at the same price of Rs 2,999.

