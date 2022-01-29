Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Specifications Leaked: 45W Fast Charging, Exynos 2200 And More

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series including the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra is set to launch on February 9. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is said to be one of the most anticipated smartphone launch for this year, and there is a lot of interest in the smartphone ahead of its launch. We have been seeing leaks and rumours around the Samsung Galaxy S22 series since the past couple of months, and a lot of the things are already out about the smartphones, without Samsung giving out any details about the smartphones officially. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series’ charging and other specifications have been leaked just a few days ahead of the launch, let’s take a look.

According to a 3C certification, the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with 25W fast charging. However, Denmark’s DEMKO certification shows the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra with 45W fast charging. This indicates that the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones will have different charging speeds in different regions. The vanilla version, on the other hand, will have 25W fast charging only across regions, according to the latest find.

Advertisement

In another leak, someone has managed to get access to the Galaxy S22 series’ press materials ahead of the launch. A SamMobile report cites the leak as showing that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch display and will be shipped with the Samsung Exynos 2200 SoC or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, depending on the region. There will be 8GB and 12GB RAM variants for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with options for 128GB and 256GB storage. The smartphone may come with a 5,000mAh battery, the leak suggests.

In terms of camera, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 108-megapixel wide angle shooter, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a second 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 10X zoom and OIS. Up front, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumoured to come with a 40-megapixel selfie snapper.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ will come with a 6.6-inch display, the leak cited by SamMobile hints. The smartphone will come with 8GB of RAM with options for 128GB or 256GB storage. This will also have a 12-megapixel wide angle lens, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens with OIS, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom. Up front, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ will come with a 10-megapixel camera. It is rumoured to be launched with a 4,500mAh battery.

Advertisement

The vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 will come with the same processor options, and the same RAM and storage options as the Galaxy S22+, and the exact same camera system. Due to its smaller size, however, the Galaxy S22 will have a 3,700mAh battery.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.