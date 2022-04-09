Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets A New Green Colour Variant in India

Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 Ultra is now getting a new Green colour. The latest colour option sits with the existing Burgundy and Phantom Black colours. Apart from the finish, the specifications remain the same, and the cost of the three storage models is unchanged. That being said, customers can choose between 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 12GB + 1TB storage. However, the new colour is only available for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The new colour variant also carries sale offers, and customers can bundle Samsung accessories for much cheaper. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung’s latest flagship that includes a dedicated pocket for the SPen stylus. The phone is said to be the replacement for Samsung’s reputed Note series.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in India

As mentioned, the new Green colour will only be available for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The sale for the Green variant started yesterday, April 08, across all leading retail outlets, Samsung online store, and Amazon India. Its price in India starts at Rs 1,09,999. The base model also has a White colour option.

Customers buying the Galaxy S22 Ultra will get the Galaxy Watch 4 worth Rs 26,999 at just Rs 2,999. Additionally, Galaxy Note series customers will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 12,000, while Galaxy S series, Galaxy Z Fold series and Galaxy Z Flip series customers will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000. Samsung is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option on its website. Alternatively, customers who opt to purchase Galaxy S22 series via Samsung Finance+ or HDFC Bank credit and debit cards can avail cashback of Rs 5,000.

The other two storage models of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cost Rs 1,18,999 for the 512GB storage and Rs 1,34,999 for the 1TB storage. The S22 series even includes a Galaxy S22 regular and Galaxy S22+. Readers can check out the full specifications of the Galaxy S22 Ultra here.

