Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Passes The Bend Test, Barely Gets A Scratch: All Details

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra made its debut a few weeks back. The company touted its capabilities, as well as its durability. But there is no better way to test those claims than to put it through the JerryRigEverything test. And turns out, Samsung was right. This thing is made to last the mile, and more.

Zack Nelson, the YouTuber behind the channel ran it through a series of his famed durability test and said the material used to build the phone are top-notch.

Also Read: Oppo Sets Up New Lab In Hyderabad To Improve Battery Life, Fix Software Bugs In Smartphones

Advertisement

Not only did the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra pass the dreaded bend test with flying colours, but it also managed to avoid getting scratches that can break your heart. And OnePlus knows the level of these tests, when it was recently found that its OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone bends easily.

Anyhow, this test is a big thumbs up to Samsung for building a tank-like device, and definitely a drastic change from the fragile, glassy stuff the company offered in the market a few years back. It is also the first Galaxy S phone to support S Pen and come bundled in the box.

Also Read: Apple Spring 2022 Event: New 5G iPhone SE, 5G iPad Air And More We Expect To See

The company has already confirmed the end of the Galaxy Note series, which became fairly obvious after the launch of the Galaxy S22 series with the Ultra model this year.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been built using armour aluminium and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the display. Zack used a blade on the body to see if it can avoid scratches, and that’s exactly what it does. Similarly, the camera lens gets extra protection which also avoids scratches during the test.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has launched in multiple markets, and for the first time, buyers in India got the chance to buy the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variant, instead of the Exynos model.

Advertisement

Watch Video: OnePlus 9 RT Review: At Rs 42,999, You Are Getting A Reliable Flagship Experience

It does cost a lot (well over a lakh), so these durability results could go a long way in convincing people to shell out big money on this device.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.