Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22 Series To Launch Today: How To Watch Galaxy Unpacked Event Live And What To Expect

Samsung is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The Galaxy S22 series will be launched today at around 8:30PM IST. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be launched in Samsung’s first “Galaxy Unpacked" event for today, where the company is also gearing up to launch the Galaxy Tab S8 series. As expected, the launch event will be a virtual gathering and will be streamed live on the company’s YouTube channel and social media platforms. With just a few hours to go for the Galaxy S22 series unveiling, let us take a look at how to watch and what to expect from Samsung‘s first “Galaxy Unpacked" event for 2022.

HOW TO WATCH GALAXY UNPACKED EVENT

Samsung will livestream the Galaxy Unpacked event on its official YouTube channel and the company’s social media handles. Readers can head over to either of these or alternatively launch the livestream in the video embedded below this paragraph. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will begin at 8:30PM IST, which is when Samsung will lift the veils off the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM SAMSUNG GALAXY S22 Series Launch

Starting with the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, both smartphones are said to offer similar specifications but with slight modifications. The regular model may feature a 6.1-inch screen, while the Plus model could have a 6.6-inch display. Both the smartphones are said to come with a Super AMOED 2X display from Samsung with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, will have a 6.81-inch display with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, reports have suggested.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be powered by either Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2200 chipset that was launched recently, or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm. The usage of either of the chips will depend on the regions the smartphone will be launching in. All three smartphones may offer at least 8GB of RAM though the Plus and Ultra variants may have up to 12GB RAM. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is also said to offer 1TB of internal storage, but only for select markets.

The regular Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ might come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and two 12-megapixel snappers to enable ultra-wide view and 3X optical zoom. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to carry a 108-megapixel primary camera, two 10-megapixel telephoto snappers, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

Not much is known about the Galaxy Tab S8 series, but alleged live photos suggest a notch display. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may feature a large 14.6-inch display, as per SamMobile.

