Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Users Are Facing This Display Problem

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the latest Android flagship that has grabbed all the attention in the global market. While the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has received mostly good reviews, but many users are reporting a screen flickering issue with the Exynos variant of the “Ultra" flagship offering from Samsung. The affected users are mostly reporting the screen flickering issue when using the under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. While the reason for the problem is still unknown, Samsung has acknowledged a screen flickering issue on the smartphone and has said that it will soon bring a fix with a software update.

According to user reports on Twitter, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s display starts flickering when it is set to QHD+ resolution and on Natural Colour mode. The flickering effect appears when a user attempts to unlock the screen using the in-display fingerprint sensor. Few people have also reported the issue while watching videos on YouTube. Some users have even reported the issue on replacement units. The issue seems to be coming from the first batch of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra buyers. GSMArena also pointed out the same issue with their review unit, meaning that it is a widespread bug that isn’t limited to a few customers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Here’s How Samsung Galaxy S22 Buyers Can Get Galaxy Watch4 At Rs 2,999

Samsung has promised a fix via a software update in responses to users on social media. In the meantime, the company has suggested users to change the display resolution to full-HD+ to avoid the screen flickering. A Samsung moderator on Reddit has also confirmed the fix. In this response as well, the moderator advised users to switch to Vivid display mode and bring the resolution down to full-HD+ temporarily. It is not known as to when Samsung will launch this update.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series was launched earlier this month as Samsung’s flagship smartphone series for 2022. The Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra will be launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, meaning that it is unlikely that this screen flickering issue will exist in Galaxy S22 smartphones in India.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S22 Series India Launch, Price, Sale, Availability Revealed: All Details

Watch Video: Micromax In Note 2 Revie

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is up for pre-booking in the country, with the sales starting next month. The Samsung Galaxy S22 has been priced at Rs 72,999 onwards for the vanilla Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+ starts at a price of Rs 84,999, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at a price of Rs 1,09,999 in India. The smartphone is available for pre-orders in India already and goes on sale starting in several markets today.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.