Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: How The Most Powerful Smartphones Compare

Samsung last night launched its latest flagship smartphones for 2022. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series comes as the company’s latest and greatest smartphone offerings with the vanilla Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes as the company’s biggest smartphone launch for this year as it establishes itself as the proper replacement for the Samsung Galaxy Note series that is said to be discontinued. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes as a direct competitor to the iPhone 13 Pro Max that was launched back in September 2021, but is very different from the flagship iPhone in the current cycle. Let’s take a look at how the Galaxy S22 Ultra compares against the iPhone 13 Pro Max, on paper:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Design

Advertisement

In-line with all the renders and leaks that we saw before its launch, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was unveiled with an in-built S Pen slot. The smartphone now looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 that was launched back in 2020. It comes with quad rear cameras and a hole-punch front panel. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, has its iconic notched look with a square-shaped camera module that houses the triple rear camera on the smartphone. While the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a curved display, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a flat-edged design.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+, S22 Launched: All Details In Photos

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Display

The display on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, is a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR ProMotion OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been launched with a 4nm advanced chip with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. It has a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 45W fast charging. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip that comes with a new 6-core CPU, a 5-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. The smartphone comes with a 4,352mAh battery with support for up to 20W fast charging.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Top 5 Features Of Samsung’s Most Powerful Smartphone of 2022

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been launched with a quad rear camera setup that includes a primary 108-megapixel wide angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and two 10-megapixel telephoto shooters. Up front, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 40-megapixel shooter.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand has a triple camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter. Up front, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Launched: Full Details About New Samsung Tablets.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.