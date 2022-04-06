Samsung Galaxy S23 Flagship Smartphone Could Switch To MediaTek Chipset Next Year

Samsung could jump ship next year for its Galaxy S23 lineup and start using the MediaTek chipset for its smartphone as per a new media report. The company has mostly stuck to Qualcomm and Exynos chipset variants over the years, but moving to MediaTek and its Dimensity hardware could be a big development for both the companies involved.

If the report has a strong base of truth, we could have the next Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone powered by one of the premium MediaTek SoC. The source quoted in the report is quick to mention that Samsung won’t be completely moving to MediaTek for its chipset requirement.

In fact, like now, Samsung will offer the MediaTek-powered devices in select markets, mostly in Asia. The report doesn’t say which MediaTek hardware will be utilised by the South Korean company for its products, but the first phone to see the change could be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 FE model, launching sometime this year.

Either way, a Samsung phone with a MediaTek chipset is a big move, one that suggests Qualcomm has a lot to worry about. The Taiwanese chipmaker has evolved as a brand in the market, and its Dimensity 5G chipset has played a big role in changing the outlook of the manufacturer.

And its overall performance has helped the Dimensity lineup to become a go-to choice for most phone makers in the mid-range segment. MediaTek has been working on the high-end Dimensity 8000 and 9000 series chips as well that are going to make their mark in the market in the coming months.

If Samsung does go with MediaTek for its Galaxy S series phone next year, the latter could see a big uptick in demand from other brands as a vote of confidence for its quality and value.

