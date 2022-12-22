Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Could Launch on February 1: What We Know

There has been much anticipation surrounding the reveal of Samsung’s next-generation flagship, the Galaxy S23 series. And according to a recent development, it appears that the official launch date may have finally been revealed. The new Samsung flagships are expected to launch on February 1, 2023, at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

According to the tipster known as Ice Universe, the highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event, where Samsung typically reveals its new flagship devices, may take place on February 1, 2023

Previously, Ice Universe has also suggested that the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 series may feature a 200-megapixel camera. While there has been no official confirmation from Samsung, multiple sources have reported similar information, adding credibility to this potential feature. It remains to be seen whether this rumor will prove to be true.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the top-tier model in the series, is rumored to have a similar design and dimensions to the S22 Ultra, including the camera module. While this has not been officially confirmed, it has been confirmed that Qualcomm will provide the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for all models of the Galaxy S23 series worldwide. In fact, Samsung and Qualcomm have signed a multiyear agreement that calls for Snapdragon chipsets to be used in upcoming Galaxy flagship models.

The Galaxy S23 series—like the previous three mainline generations, could offer three models—The base Galaxy S23 with a compact 6.1-inch display, a larger Galaxy S23 Plus, and the top-tier Galaxy S23 Ultra featuring a 6.7-inch display, and all the bells and whistles like the 200-megapixel camera sensor.

