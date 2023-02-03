Samsung Galaxy S23 Series First Look Video: Beast Mode?

Samsung has introduced its flagship Galaxy S23 series of smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in India starts at Rs 124999 for the base 12GB+256GB model, Rs 134999 for the 12GB + 256 GB variant, and Rs 154999 for the 12GB + 1TB model. As per the brand, the Galaxy S23 Plus will be available at a starting price of Rs 94,999 and the vanilla variant of the Galaxy S23 is priced at Rs 74,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Launch offers

Buyers pre-booking Galaxy S23 Ultra can get Galaxy Watch4 LTE Classic and Galaxy Buds2 at a special price of Rs 4999. Customers pre-booking Galaxy S23+ will get Galaxy Watch4 BT at a special price of Rs 4999. Customers pre-booking Galaxy S23 can get a storage upgrade offer worth Rs 5000.

Additionally, all consumers can avail Bank cashback worth Rs 8000 on online channels. Those who prebook Galaxy S23 series during Samsung Live on February 2, 2023 will get the additional gift of Wireless Charger and Travel Adaptor.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and runs Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 software. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with Super Fast charging 2.0, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless Powershare.

The smartphone is equipped with a new 200MP wide-angle camera, while the other two models use 50MP cameras. There is also a 10MP zoom camera, 12MP ultra wide camera, and 12MP front-facing selfie camera on each device. Galaxy S23 Ultra retains the Bluetooth S-Pen, which was first introduced in the Galaxy S Series with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

On the other hand, both the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 share common features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 software, IP68 rating and connectivity features. S23+ and S23 come with the same camera features– 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera (F2.2, FOV 120˚) + 50 MP Wide Camera (F1.8, FOV 85˚) + 10MP Telephoto Camera (3x Optical Zoom, F2.4, FOV 36˚) along with a 12MP Front Camera with F2.2 aperture.

