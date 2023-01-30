Samsung Galaxy S23 Series India Launch This Week: What To Expect, When & How To Watch Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023: After successfully launching the Galaxy S22 series smartphones last year, the South Korean tech giant Samsung is ready to bring its high-end Galaxy S23 series handsets in India and globally at the Galaxy Unpacked Event on February 1, Wednesday.

How To Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will be held on February 1 at 10 AM PST (11:30 pm IST) in San Francisco. It will hold an in-person Unpacked event for the first time in three years. Also, the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will be live-streamed via Samsung’s official channels including, the Samsung website, Samsung Newsroom, Twitter, and YouTube.

What To Expect

Like predecessors, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to include three smartphones — Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung has claimed that the Galaxy S23 series’ camera system will feature better zoom performance. It has been confirmed that all models of the Galaxy S23 series, worldwide, will ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Also, the top-end variant in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to have a 200MP camera. The Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is expected to come with a 6.8-inch display, 256 internal memory, a triple camera setup at the back camera, a 40MP selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

In terms of display, all three smartphones of the Galaxy S23 series will come with AMOLED panels, with the Galaxy S23 having a 6.1 inches display and Galaxy S23+ flaunting a 6.6-inch display. On the other hand, the top variant — Galaxy S23 Ultra will measure 6.8 inches.

Samsung using the new Gorilla Glass Victus version on its next Galaxy flagship smartphones, which is likely to be the Galaxy S23 series. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is built using a new glass composition that offers better scratch resistance and drop protection from waist height and ensures that heavier devices — with more sophisticated and diverse designs survive — by improving cover-glass performance.

The brand may also unveil the new Galaxy Book 3 series of laptops at the event. In addition to the usual hardware upgrades, the Galaxy Book 3 lineup will include Samsung’s first Ultra-branded notebook. There will also be a Galaxy Book 3 Pro and a Galaxy Book 3 Pro.

