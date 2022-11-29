Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch Timeline Revealed, Three Models Expected

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is launching in February next year, most likely before the next edition of the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC). The update comes via a media report in South Korea this week, quoting one of the Samsung executives.

The report says Samsung will be hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event in February 2023 but doesn’t talk about a definite launch date for the series. This timeframe is in line with the company’s launch strategy in the past few years.

Even this year, the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup was unveiled in February. So, the possibility of the Galaxy S23 series coming out around the same time next year is hardly surprising.

Advertisement

Another report suggests Samsung could host its event in the US in the first week of February. Samsung has made it a habit of launching its premium devices before the MWC begins, and it seems that the company is going to continue the trend next year as well. Samsung could bring three models as a part of the Galaxy S23 series, which includes the regular variant, the Plus model and the Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to be fully powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The company is going to offer the Exynos variants in a few markets. The Ultra will once again carry the S Pen, which replaced the outgoing Galaxy Note series in 2022.

The Galaxy S23 series is also expected to use a 200-megapixel rear camera and tweak the design of the devices to meet industry standards.

Samsung could also start having varied features for its vanilla Galaxy S23 model and the higher variants. In addition to this, Samsung could also follow Apple’s path and bring satellite connectivity to the models next year. Samsung claims it has been working on the technology for a few years and wants to build the technology capable enough of sending low-bit messages and images at hundreds of kbps.

Read all the Latest Tech News here