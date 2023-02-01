Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Smartphones Launched With ‘Ultra Level’ Specs

Android smartphone enthusiasts love to flaunt spec sheets. The numbers keep on increasing every year but Samsung seems to have reached the Ultra level. The South Korean tech giant showcased the latest Galaxy S23 Series which include the Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+ and S23 smartphones. The star of the show is, of course, the Galaxy S23 Ultra that comes with a 200MP camera, toughest screen and the latest customised Snapdragon chipset that supports superior gaming features like Ray Tracing.

For the record, Ray Tracing is available mostly in console and PC games. We can expect mobile game developers to introduce Android games with Ray Tracing later this year. So, what’s Ray Tracing? Well, it’s a light rendering technique that makes games appear more realistic with multiple sources of light treated differently.

With improved low light photography features, better battery life and improved performance, Samsung is calling the S23 Ultra the most advanced smartphone it has ever created. Not to forget, there’s the S-Pen Stylus as well and the S23 Ultra can also connect to PCs with the known DeX mode.

“The entire Galaxy S23 series is the new standard-bearer of trustworthy premium smartphone experiences. We’re on a mission to redefine peak performance by bringing together powerful, lasting innovations and sustainability," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Apart from the S23 Ultra, there’s the S23+ and S23 as well. Both the smartphones come with the same chipset but the dimensions, display, camera and battery life are different when compared to the S23 Ultra.

(Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications detailed:

What are the display features of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It supports adaptive refresh rate between 1-120Hz along with 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode. Other features include Vision booster and Enhanced comfort mode. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

What is the size and weight of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra measures 78.1 X 163.4 X 8.9mm and weighs 234 grams. Samsung has ditched the curved edges and the sides of the phone are straight this time.

What are the camera specifications of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a 200MP quad-camera setup at the back which includes 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera (F2.2, FOV 120˚) + 200 MP Wide Camera (F1.7, FOV 85˚) + 10MP Telephoto Camera (3x Optical Zoom, F2.4, FOV 36˚) + 10MP Telephoto Camera (10x Optical Zoom, F4.9, FOV 11˚).

For selfies, there’s a 12MP Front Camera with F2.2 aperture.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor that uses pixel binning to support multiple levels of high-resolution processing at once like 200MP, 50MP, and 12MP output options. There’s fast autofocus and Super HDR selfie camera with 60fps video recording support.

There’s the Expert RAW app which will help users to get DSLR-style image shooting and editing in RAW and JPEG. Users can experiment with Multiple exposures photo art or capture a clear view of the Milky Way with Astrophoto settings.

There’s improved OIS angles in all directions on Galaxy S23 Ultra along with support for recording 8K videos at 30 frames per second with a wider angle and new 360 Audio Recording feature. The feature will be available on Galaxy Buds2 Pro paired with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone running One UI 5.0 or above with LE Audio support, including Galaxy S23 series.

What is the processor of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that is customised for the device to offer better GPU and NPU performance. There’s support for Ray Tracing and for better thermal management, there’s vapour cooling tech.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Battery, OS, Colours And More

The Galaxy S23 Ultra runs Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 software. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with Super Fast charging 2.0, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless Powershare. Storage and memory options include: 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB and 12GB+1TB. There’s Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E and UWB. Colours include Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream and Green. There’s IP68 dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ and S23 specs

Both the phones share common features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 software, IP68 rating and connectivity features. S23+ and S23 come with the same camera features– 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera (F2.2, FOV 120˚) + 50 MP Wide Camera (F1.8, FOV 85˚) + 10MP Telephoto Camera (3x Optical Zoom, F2.4, FOV 36˚) along with a 12MP Front Camera with F2.2 aperture.

The S23+ flaunts a 6.6-inch display while the S23 has a 6.1-inch screen. Both offer Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48~120Hz) and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode. The phones will be available with 8GB of RAM only in choices of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. The battery capacity of the S23+ is 4,700mAh while there’s a 3,900mAh battery on the smaller S23.

Samsung also boasted about its environment friendly initiative. Since the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has increased its use of recycled materials from six internal components in Galaxy S22 Ultra to 12 internal and external components in Galaxy S23 Ultra. Galaxy S23 series also has a wider variety of recycled materials including pre-consumer recycled aluminum and glass and post-consumer recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets, PET bottles and water barrels.

