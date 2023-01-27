Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Will Be The First To Come With New Corning Gorilla Glass

Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event next week and we are gradually getting closer to the details and the design of the products. Samsung has made a habit of launching its flagships earlier in the year, and looks like we will be having the same tradition followed this year as well.

Samsung has not officially confirmed any of the features yet, but this week Corning has vaguely given us the signal that the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 will be making its debut on the Galaxy S23 series.

The company has released a press note which gives the information about Samsung using the new Gorilla Glass Victus version on its next Galaxy flagship smartphones, which is likely to be the Galaxy S23 series.

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is built using a new glass composition that offers better scratch resistance and drop protection from waist height and ensures that heavier devices — with more sophisticated and diverse designs survive — by improving cover-glass performance.

Glass Victus 2 withstood drops of up to one metre on a surface replicating concrete while withstanding drops of up to two meters on a surface replicating asphalt and maintaining scratch resistance up to four times better than competitive aluminosilicate.

Samsung is hosting its big event in the US early next month, where we could also have the new Galaxy Buds TWS earbuds, a new Galaxy laptop and more. The Galaxy S23 series is expected to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and up to 16GB RAM.

The Ultra variant is likely to spearhead the series and go up against the iPhone 15 Pro Max later this year. Major changes are expected on the camera front, with a 200-megapixel primary shooter rumoured to be headlining the module for the company. Stay tuned with us for all the updates from the launch event.

