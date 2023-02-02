Samsung is ready to bring its high-end Galaxy S23 series handsets in India and globally at the Galaxy Unpacked Event on February 1 with the sale of the devices expected later this month. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will be held on February 1 at 10 AM PST (11:30 pm IST) in San Francisco. This is going to be the first in-person Unpacked event in three years.

As the tradition goes, the upcoming Galaxy S23 series is expected to include the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. These phones will be going up against the fellow flagship peers such as the iPhone 15 series and the Pixel 8 lineup later this year.

Samsung has claimed that the Galaxy S23 series’ camera system will feature better zoom performance. It has been confirmed that all models of the Galaxy S23 series, worldwide, will ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor which made its debut in the market recently and will be used on multiple flagship devices over the course of 2023.

We also know that Samsung is using the new Gorilla Glass Victus version on the Galaxy S23 series. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is built using a new glass composition that offers better scratch resistance and drop protection. We’ve also come across multiple leaks that have revealed the design, and the specifications of the new Galaxy S23 series devices and Samsung will officially confirm if the leaked reports are the real deal. In addition to the smartphones, Samsung could also bring the new Galaxy Book 3 Pro for buyers in the country, and maybe the new pair of Galaxy Buds TWS earbuds.

So, the action-packed event is going to start in a couple of hours from now and we will be running a live blog with all the details from the launch event tonight and give you all the updates.

Read all the Latest Tech News here