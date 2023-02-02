Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 00:41 IST
And with that, we have come to the end of the Unpacked 2023 event. Stay tuned with News18 Tech for all the news and updates from the event.
Samsung has assured that the Galaxy S23 series phones will get four years of Android OS updates and five years of security updates. The company has overhauled its OS strategy and it continues with the new devices and the support is encouraging, hopefully other brands will follow suit.
The company has shared details about using sustainable materials in the product design and recycled plastics for some components on the devices. The packaging of the phone is also been redesigned with focus on the environment.
Samsung is positioning the new Galaxy Book3 Pro series as a serious rival to the MacBooks and Surface Books.
Samsung has shared the prices of the new Galaxy S23 series, and its decision to keep the Galaxy S22 available in the US market. Here are the prices, available from February 17.
The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 model is a hybrid with its flip design while the hardware power should make it ideal for the heavy users, including gamers. Portable and powerful, what’s not to like!
Samsung is surely building a product ecosystem like Apple, and converging its Galaxy Book3 Pro series can pair with the Galaxy S phones and the earbuds. The software convergence is definitely worth keeping an eye on.
Samsung is bringing the new Galaxy Book3 Pro and Ultra models, and yes, they do look stunning. It has a 3K display, powered by Intel processor and flashing the Samsung-classic AMOLED panel.
Samsung is pushing the limits of the display tech on the new Galaxy S23 series, and this year you have all the models with a peak brightness of 1750 nits, which is going to be a solid offering for those who use their phones outside quite a lot.
Samsung has also confirmed that all the new Galaxy S23 models use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which means the company has ditched the Exynos chips for all markets. How does that impact the prices? We’ll know soon.
Samsung has confirmed that the new Galaxy S23 Ultra debuts the new 200-megapixel camera at the back. The other two versions get a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two more along with it. Here are all the details
Samsung is also upgrading the optical stabilisation tech (OIS) making it 2x wider which is able to capture more light without shaking. Samsung says this will not only work on videos but photos as well.
Samsung is focusing heavily on improving on the camera performance of its new devices, and one of the main area of change is going to be night photography, and even videography. The company claims it will give you crystal-clear detail. You have our attention, Samsung!
Samsung is bringing Camera Assistant to enable AI-centric enhancements to photos and also clearing up any blur-level images that would be hard to believe. Looks like Google has some competition. Eager to see how it works in real world.
Samsung is taking cues from Apple and using filmmakers to show the value and quality of its cameras, this time it is the Galaxy S23 Ultra getting the premium treatment. I mean, look at that setup!
Samsung has finally unveiled the new Galaxy S23 series with three new phones added to the lineup.
Samsung is sharing its history with the Galaxy S series, and also walks us through the products that will be expanding the Galaxy device universe during the next hour or so.
Samsung is about to kickstart the live stream from San Francisco in less than 5 minutes. Let’s see what all the company has in store for us.
Like we said, the Galaxy Unpacked event is going to start at 11:30PM IST which is around 15 minutes from now when we get to see the new Samsung flagship phones, excited yet?
Corning had confirmed earlier this week that Samsung’s next flagships will be using the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protecting the phone’s screen, and we widely expect that to be announced on the Galaxy S23 series, but will the company provide it on all the variants, or just the Ultra model? We’ll find out soon.
Samsung will have new laptops at the Unpacked event this month, and the company has already started taking pre-reservations for the upcoming product. Galaxy Book3 series is likely to be the successor to the Galaxy Book2 lineup from last year and expect the company to use the latest Intel Core processors to power them. Apple MacBook rivals, you could say that.
Samsung is once again expected to offer all the bells and whistles on the Galaxy S23 Ultra variant which is the premium model for the company. Multiple rumours also mention that the new Ultra phone could feature a 200-megapixel main camera at the back. What other upgrades will Samsung offer? We’ll find out in an hour from now.
The brand will launch the latest flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones and Galaxy Book 3 lineup in India and global markets. And like the predecessors, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series could have three models - Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Which one are you excited about?
Samsung is going to stream the live event via multiple channels, including its official website but you can get the live updates from Samsung’s YouTube page, where you have this live stream
Samsung is going to show us the new Galaxy S23 flagship smartphones but that won’t be the only showcase at the event, with the new Galaxy Book 3 laptops also expected to be unveiled.
Samsung will start the latest Unpacked event at 11:30PM IST from San Francisco where we are expecting to see the new Galaxy S23 series and a few other products.
Samsung is ready to bring its high-end Galaxy S23 series handsets in India and globally at the Galaxy Unpacked Event on February 1 with the sale of the devices expected later this month. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will be held on February 1 at 10 AM PST (11:30 pm IST) in San Francisco. This is going to be the first in-person Unpacked event in three years.
As the tradition goes, the upcoming Galaxy S23 series is expected to include the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. These phones will be going up against the fellow flagship peers such as the iPhone 15 series and the Pixel 8 lineup later this year.
Samsung has claimed that the Galaxy S23 series’ camera system will feature better zoom performance. It has been confirmed that all models of the Galaxy S23 series, worldwide, will ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor which made its debut in the market recently and will be used on multiple flagship devices over the course of 2023.
We also know that Samsung is using the new Gorilla Glass Victus version on the Galaxy S23 series. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is built using a new glass composition that offers better scratch resistance and drop protection. We’ve also come across multiple leaks that have revealed the design, and the specifications of the new Galaxy S23 series devices and Samsung will officially confirm if the leaked reports are the real deal. In addition to the smartphones, Samsung could also bring the new Galaxy Book 3 Pro for buyers in the country, and maybe the new pair of Galaxy Buds TWS earbuds.
So, the action-packed event is going to start in a couple of hours from now and we will be running a live blog with all the details from the launch event tonight and give you all the updates.
