Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Could Come With A 200-Megapixel Primary Camera, More Details Emerge

Samsung’s next flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series may be launched in early 2023. Rumours about the next Samsung flagships have started coming in, and according to a new report, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with a 200-megapixel camera.

While this is not the first time we are hearing about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra coming with a 200-megapixel camera. A tipster has now hinted at more details about the 200-megapixel camera. The tipster, who goes by the name IceUniverse, has said that the rumoured 200-megapixel shooter on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be a Samsung ISOCELL sensor with a 1/1.3" sensor size and a pixel size of 0.6μm with an f/1.7 aperture. It is not known exactly which ISOCELL shooter will be used on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but other reports suggest it could sit between the ISOCELL HP1 and ISOCELL HP3 shooter. Some have even speculated the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200-megapixel shooter to be the unreleased ISOCELL HP2.

The tipster also said that the design of the primary camera on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the same as the Galaxy S22 Ultra. As previously noted by the tipster, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with a similar design and dimensions to the S22 Ultra including the camera module.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will not arrive until early next year. Like this year, we can expect three smartphones in the Galaxy S23 series. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series could also come with the next generation Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, along with an updated camera module. The Samsung Galaxy S22 currently comes with a primary 108-megapixel shooter.

