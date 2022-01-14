Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has launched its latest tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 in India. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes as an affordable offering from Samsung and is powered by an octa-core processor. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 that was launched last year. The tablet packs a large 7,040mAh battery that supports 15W charging. The tablet will be available for purchase starting January 17 and it comes in three colour options - Grey, Pink Gold, and Silver.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Price

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has been launched at a price of Rs 17,999 onwards for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage Wi-Fi only variant. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant for the Wi-Fi + LTE model is priced at Rs 21,999. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage W-Fi- only option is priced at Rs 19,999, and the Wi-Fi + LTE option for the same has been priced at Rs 23,999. As mentioned above, the tablet will go on sale starting January 17 in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Specifications

Advertisement

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes with a 10.5-inch WUXGA TFT display with an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. The tablet is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. There is a 7,040mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The tablet has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 include an accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou/ Galileo. It comes with a quad speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.