Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 vs Realme Pad: How Samsung’s Latest Tab Fares Against Competitor

South Korean giant Samsung has launched its latest Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 that comes as an affordable tablet offering from the company. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes with a 10.5-inch display and has been launched in three storage variants. The Android tablet comes with a single camera, and is powered by an octa-core processor. Now, Samsung has not announced the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, but it will be available in three colour options - Gray, Pink, Gold, and Silver.

There is no word on the pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, or when it will become available in the markets. Reports have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 may be launched at a price of around EUR 230 (roughly Rs 19,700). With this price, the closest competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will be the Realme Pad that was launched earlier this year as another affordable Android-based tablet offering. Let us take a look at how the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 fares against the Realme Pad in terms of specifications:

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes with a 10.5-inch TFT display with a WUXGA resolution. The tablet runs on Android 11 and is powered by a dual-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz and up to 4GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes with up to 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card. The tablet has a 7,040mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

In terms of optics the Samsung Galaxy Tan A8 has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front shooter. Connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB type-C power, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou/ Galileo, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme Pad Specifications

The Realme Pad comes with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ LCD display with 360 nits of peak brightness. The tablet runs on Android 11 and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The tablet has a 7,100mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

In terms of optics, there is an 8-megapixel rear camera on the Realme tablet, and an 8-megapixel front shooter. Connectivity wise, it has Wi-Fi 5.0, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ AGPS/ Beidou/ Galileo, and a USB type-C port.

