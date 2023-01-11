Home » News » Tech » Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Galaxy S23 Series Launch Date Officially Revealed - All Details Here

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Galaxy S23 Series Launch Date Officially Revealed - All Details Here

The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will be live-streamed via Samsung's official channels including, the Samsung website, Samsung Newsroom, Twitter, and YouTube.

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 07:52 IST

New Delhi, India

The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will be held on February 1.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Finally, the South Korean tech giant Samsung has officially announced the launch date of its upcoming Galaxy S23 series smartphones. The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will be held on February 1 at 10 AM PST (11:30 pm IST) in San Francisco.

The company said that Samsung Electronics will hold an in-person Unpacked event for the first time in three years. Also, the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will be live-streamed via Samsung’s official channels including, the Samsung website, Samsung Newsroom, Twitter, and YouTube.

“The new Galaxy S series will be the epitome of how we define the ultimate premium experience. We’re raising the bar and setting new standards for what’s epic," Samsung said.

As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is rumored to have a 200-megapixel camera, according to sources including Ice Universe. While Samsung has not yet confirmed this feature, multiple reports lend credibility to the rumor. It has been confirmed that all models of the Galaxy S23 series, worldwide, will ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Reports suggested that there will be a major focus on the camera experience with the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with the biggest upgrades. It will be Samsung’s first flagship phone with a 200MP camera. Also, the Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is expected to come with a 6.8-inch display, 256 internal memory, a triple camera setup at the back camera, a 40MP selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung may also unveil the new Galaxy Book 3 series of laptops at the event. In addition to the usual hardware upgrades, the Galaxy Book 3 lineup will include Samsung’s first Ultra-branded notebook. There will also be a Galaxy Book 3 Pro and a Galaxy Book 3 Pro. The exact specifications of the upcoming Galaxy laptops are still unclear, but the Galaxy Books are expected to feature Intel`s 13th Gen processors.

first published: January 11, 2023, 07:47 IST
last updated: January 11, 2023, 07:52 IST
