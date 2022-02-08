Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Is Getting These New Features

South Korean giant Samsung has announced a new update for its latest smartwatches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The new update for Samsung’s latest smartwatches will bring features like an advanced interval training designed for cyclists and runners, a new sleep coaching feature, new insights on vitals, and more. Users of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series will also get more ways to customise their look with new watch faces, and a new line of straps that have been launched alongside the update.

With the new update, users can also now install their favorite smartphone apps on their Galaxy Watch 4 during initial setup with one tap, creating a seamless experience across devices right out of the box. The software update will be made available via the Galaxy Wearable app for Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic users starting the day of the Unpacked event – February 9. The new watch straps will also go on sale in the coming few days, Samsung has said.

With the new Galaxy Watch 4 series update, Samsung has announced a new feature that will give users more insight into their health progress. The Samsung Health app will be providing body composition insights by a digital fitness program curated by Chris Hemsworth of “Thor" fame to help users stay fit. There is a new interval target feature for runners and cyclists lets them pre-set the duration, distance and number of sets for their workout.

Apart from workout features, the new sleep coaching program helps users develop better sleep habits, Samsung has claimed. By tracking sleep patterns over seven days and completing two related sleep surveys, the program assigns one of eight sleep symbol animals representing the user’s sleep type. Then, it will guide users through a four to five week coaching program that includes missions, checklists, sleep-related articles, meditation guidance and regular reports to support users as they work towards improving their sleep quality.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic use an advanced BioActive Sensor technology that, combined with the Samsung Health Monitor app, measures both blood pressure and ECG, allowing users to monitor their heart health on the go.

Apart from this, the Galaxy Watch 4 series will now come with more customisable watch faces with additional colors and digital clock fonts. The new strap colors include burgundy and cream, and there is a new fabric band and link bracelet will be available for a more personalized look. On the back of this update, Samsun has said that it will bring Google Assistant to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in the coming months.

