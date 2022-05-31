Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Users Facing Battery Issues After Getting Google Assistant Support: All Details

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 owners are reporting multiple problems with their smartwatch ever since they got the update with Google Assistant. People are claiming that their device is showing heavy battery drain and frequent disconnect from the smartphone.

Samsung rolled out the Google Assistant support via an update a few days back, and now people have shown their displeasure because of the issues crippling the device. Users have shared their complaints online via forums like Reddit.

People say that they noticed the issues after installing Google Assistant on their Samsung smartwatch. Some even were unable to pair their device with a smartphone, forcing them to reset the device and use the smartwatch without any preloaded data and payment details to use the Samsung Pay service.

In addition to this, installing Google Assistant and using the wake word “Hey Google" is taking a heavy toll on the battery life of the Galaxy Watch 4. To be fair, Google has clearly indicated that enabling the wake word will result in faster battery drain, so the development isn’t entirely new, as these users have already been warned about the effect of using the feature.

But it seems the problem is not widespread. So, if you use the Galaxy Watch 4 and are facing problems after activating Google Assistant for your smartwatch, we suggest you to disable the wake word feature altogether.

How To Disable “Hey Google" On Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

- Head over to Settings on your Galaxy Watch 4

- Click on Google to see other features from the company

- Select Assistant and disable the feature to stop the battery drain

As for the other disconnection problem, we are hoping Samsung is keeping an eye on the complaints raised by its users and offers an update (or a fix) to get rid of the problem faced after getting Google Assistant on the smartwatch. Galaxy Watch 4 is powered by the latest Wear OS platform that has been jointly developed with Google.

